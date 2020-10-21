Miranda Lambert’s Husband Made a Total City Boy Faux Pas While Baling Hay

Miranda Lambert loves to share shirtless pictures of her husband Brendan McLoughlin, even if they come at the expense of his personal comfort. She could have told him what would happen if he baled hay shirtless, but why?

"It was funny because everyone was commenting like, 'You can't bale hay with no shirt, it's so itchy,'" Lambert tells Kelly Ford, host of Kelly Ford in the Morning on New York's Country 94.7. "So he found out the hard way, but it's a good country lesson to learn."

The picture appeared on Lambert's socials two weeks ago with a caption that included #yourewelcome. Previously McLoughlin has been caught bare-chested as he did laundry and yardwork, both in the lead up to the release of his wife's Wildcard album. With a new music video for "Settling Down" set to drop on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 21), Lambert has again gone with what catches people's gaze.

"I mean, you're not supposed to take your shirt off when you bale hay, but he doesn't know that because he's from the city," she says. "So, I was like, 'You should take your shirt off and let me photo,' because that's how this goes."

Lambert and Ford also talked about the 2020 CMA Awards and her holiday plans during a five-minute-long conversation. It sounds like Mexico could be in her future, but Mama Lambert — the star's mother — will ultimately decide.

Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019 after a short courtship. The former police officer was working security at a New York City television appearance she attended with Pistol Annies when they met. The relationship was a secret until they announced they'd gotten married. The music video for "Settling Down" marks the first time she's ever asked a love interest to appear in a video with her.