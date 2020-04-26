Miranda Lambert Is in Lockdown, and She’s in PJs Just Like You

If you are currently at home on a Sunday night (Apr. 26) wondering what to cook for dinner and counting the days you've been in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, rest assured you aren't alone. Miranda Lambert, for starters, is right there with you.

Lambert posted to social media noting "What are y'all doing?" and adding some photos showing that she, like all of us, isn't doing a whole lot while everything is currently shut down. She's hanging out and keeping it real in the kitchen, making some soup in her "Sunday's best." That would be dinosaur-printed pajama pants—"the matching shirt has a red wine stain," so she's paired them with a black tank and a bandanna to keep her hair out of her face.

The singer also offers up some photos of her pets, including Sugar Pie the mini horse, and a photo of husband Brendan McLoughlin trying to figure out what to do with a bunch of dogs who want couch space.

Lambert, like many artists, was forced to tinker with upcoming tour dates as a result of the coronavirus concerns. She pushed a series of eight Canadian shows and two United States tour stops originally set for April and May to October, amid concerns and cancelations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Cody Johnson and Lanco will stay on as support acts for most shows, although Lanco will miss two: Regina, Sask., Canada on Oct. 16 and in Winnipeg, Man. Canada the next day.

Rescheduled Miranda Lambert Wildcard Tour Dates:

Oct. 8 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 14 — Edmonton, ALb. Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 16 — Regina, Sask. Canada @ Brandt Centre

Oct. 17 — Winnipeg, Man. Canada @ Bell Mts Place

Oct. 20 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 21 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Oct. 22 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre