Here Are the Lyrics to Miranda Lambert’s ‘Locomotive’

Miranda Lambert debuted her new song "Locomotive" at the 2019 CMA Music Festival, and quickly fans wanted details about the song and any new music planned to follow. Lyrically, her new song finds her returning to vintage form and exploring some new themes.

It's a very early-2010s performance from the "Gunpowder and Lead" hitmaker, and she admits as much during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. During "Locomotive" she's once again kicking butts and taking names. Lambert re-identifies herself as a country firebrand with lyrics like "I'm like a locomotive, I don't run out of stream," but later adds some sweet marital bliss. "'Cause I'm sweet tea sippin' on my front porch sittin’, while my hubby fries chicken and I'm picking these strings," she shares, machine gun style.

Lambert, Ashley Monroe and KS Rhodes wrote "Locomotive." Many fans think it sounds like a vintage performance from the "White Liar" singer, and it sounds like there's more to come like it.

"It's fun," she tells ET. "I'm finishing the record right now and it's just high energy — it's fun lyrics, it's clever, it's a lot of girl anthems."

Miranda Lambert, "Locomotive" Lyrics:

I'm like a locomotive / I don't run out of steam / I'm headed toward the reservoir and I'm gonna need a drink / I ain't no Napa Valley / New York City seems okay / Ooo, I'm a little bit more Tennessee, there’s whiskey in my veins.

'Cause I'm sweet tea sippin' on my front porch sittin’, while my hubby fries chicken and I'm picking these strings / I've been down on my luck but I ain't given up, well I totaled his truck but he loves me just the same / Ooo he gives me wings, oh he gives me wings.

I ain't no grand piano / I play a little out of tune / I spent all of my glory days in a honky-tonk saloon

Well I'm sweet tea sippin' on my front porch sittin' while my hubby fries chicken and I'm picking these strings / I've been down on my luck but I ain't given up, got a heart like a truck, I’m a hummingbird ready to sing / Ooo he gives me wings, oh he gives me wings.

