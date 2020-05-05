After weeks spent quarantining with hubby and retired New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert is ready to hit the road once again. But not necessarily how she or anyone else once had expected.

While Lambert and her fellow country artists assumed they would spend the summer of 2020 touring across the country, coronavirus put the brakes on those plans. However, Lambert is still itching to travel the highways and byways of this great country, and will do just that in a brand-new Airstream.

“When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done , my answer is pretty much the same every time. ‘I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything,’” the “Bluebird” hit maker says in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday (May 3). "I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been. After spending these last few months at home (a much needed break and time to nest). I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member.”

As any Lambert fan knows, the Texas native has long loved a vintage trailer, often bringing many beloved Airstreams on the road with her. But this is the first time that Lambert has bought a brand-new one.

“I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem!” Lambert explains. “I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it. Until I get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes.”

We can only hope that there is a ton of new music after this.