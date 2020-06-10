Miss & Mr. Basketball for Wyoming Announced

Even though the Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, the roster's for the Wyoming girls and boys teams have been released and the winner's of the Miss and Mr. Basketball award have been announced.

This year's Miss Basketball in Wyoming is Ky Buell from Cheyenne East who averaged 21 points and 4 assists a game for the T-Birds this past season. She started her prep career in Rock Springs and is a four-time all-state selection. Buell will continue her basketball career at Western Nebraska in Rock Springs.

Mr. Basketball this season is Luke Anderson from Wheatland who averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. He is a two-time all-state pick and will be attending the Air Force Academy in the fall. Here's the full list of the Wyoming All-Star rosters:

Madison Blaney – 6’0” forward averaged 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for East High School in Cheyenne. Madison helped the Thunderbirds to a 23-3 record and state rank #1 by maxpreps.com. Madi will attend Sheridan College next year to play basketball.

Ky Buell – 5’6” guard from East High School in Cheyenne averaged 21.3 points, 4.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game. Ky helped the Thunderbirds to a 23-3 record and state rank #1 by maxpreps.com. Ky will play basketball next year at Western Nebraska Community College.

Jersie Taylor – 5’9” guard from Thunder basin High School in Gillette averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.2 steals per game, and helped guide the Bolts to a 20-6 record. Jersie will attend Sheridan College next year to play basketball.

Ashelynn Birch – 5’11” forward averaged 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while helping the Green River Wolves to a 21-6 record. Ashelynn will attend Utah State University – Eastern next year to play basketball.

Madelyn Heiser – 5’9” guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on the year while leading Green River High School to a 21-6 record. Madelyn will attend Sheridan College next year to play basketball.

Ellie Fearneyhough – 5’9” guard averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 steals this year for the Central Indians, who finished with a 19-5 record. Ellie will attend Sheridan College next year to play Volleyball.

Kate Robertson – 6’3” forward averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds. And 1.5 blocks per game for the Natrona Fillies who finished the year with a 16-8 record. Kate will stay home and attend Casper College next season.

Danielle Brow – 5’3” guard from Wheatland High School led the senior 3A class in scoring at 18 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game. Danielle will run cross-country and track at the College of Southern Idaho next fall.

Teagan Townsend – 5’4” guard averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 steals for Rocky Mountain High School this year. Teagan will continue her basketball career at Dickinson State University.

Delaney Qualls – 5’4 guard averaged 17.4 points, 1.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for the Rock River Longhorns this season. Delaney will continue her basketball career at Rocky Mountain College next year.

Gus Wright, Sheridan High School. Wright averaged 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Broncs. Gus will play basketball at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Xavier McCord, Cheyenne East High School. McCord averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for the Thunderbirds. East held a 20-6 record before the season abruptly ended. Xavier will play basketball at Laramie County Community College.

Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin High School. An all-around player, Allen averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 2.6 assists per game for the Bolts. Blaine, a multi-sport standout, will play football at Chadron State College in Nebraska.

Taylor Horsley, Star Valley High School. Horsley averaged 17.6 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.7 steals per game for the Braves. Taylor is undecided on future plans.

Luke Mortimer, Worland High School. Mortimer averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists for the Warriors who held a 24-1 record heading into the state tournament. Luke will play basketball at Rocky Mountain College in Montana.

Luke Anderson, Wheatland High School. Anderson averaged 17.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wheatland was 21-4 in the shortened season. Luke will attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Dylon Tidyman, Newcastle High School. Tidyman averaged 17.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game for the Dogies. Dylon will play basketball at Sheridan College.

Hunter Peterson, Buffalo High School. Peterson averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 steals for the Bison. Hunter will play basketball at Sheridan College.

Niieihii Black, Lander Valley High School. Black averaged 13.0 points and 8.3 rebounds while leading the Tigers to a 21-4 record. Niieihii will play basketball at Central Wyoming College.

Michael Shain, Pine Bluffs High School. Shain led the 2A classification in scoring at 21.9 points per game. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Michael will play basketball at Dickinson State University in North Dakota.

