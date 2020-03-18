Missing Live Sports? ESPN+ Has Your Fix

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus and the spread of COVID-19 has created a uniquely frustrating situation for sports fans. Following government-suggested social distancing guidelines means they're stuck inside, but widespread cancellations done with the goal of slowing the spread of the virus has given them nothing to watch.

Enter ESPN+.

The Disney-owned streaming service has bolstered its library of encores, replays, and series to give sports fans who are missing the live action something to hold them over.

Their slate of NFL replays includes several of the most pivotal games in the league's 100-year history including all-time classics like:

The 1958 NFL Championship game between the Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants dubbed "the greatest game ever played."

The 1967 NFL Championship Game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers facing off in a classic that would become known as "The Ice Bowl."

Two miracle games: The 1999 AFC Wildcard Playoff between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, aka "the Music City Miracle," as well as the 2017 NFC Divisional Round Playoff Game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings known for Stefon Diggs' remarkable late-game touchdown and later branded "the Minneapolis Miracle."

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat featuring the New England Patriots including their heartbreaking, perfect season ending loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII as well as their inspired comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

They also have retrospectives on the careers of both Tom Brady and Eli Manning along with an extensive Super Bowl archive.

When it comes to college gridiron, they have full season runs of the series The American Game, The Greatest, and Saturdays in the South, which showcases the storied history of the Southeastern Conference.

Basketball enthusiasts will love the critically-acclaimed limited series Basketball: A Love Story. The 10-episode, 20-hour series tells the story of the game through 62 different shorts featuring hoops legends like the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, Charles Barkley, Julius Erving, Earl Monroe, Bill Walton, Moses Malone, and David Robinson among many others.

Fight fans will find plenty of pay-per-view replays from the Ultimate Fighting Championship including the recent blockbuster between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229. There are also plenty of boxing matches including classics like Ali/Frazier II and III and Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao.

The Masters Tournament won't be held on its originally scheduled date at Augusta National this year, but you can see recaps of every Masters from 1960 to 2018 too.

