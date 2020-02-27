Missing Pa. Woman Found Safe, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says

UPDATE:

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Tim Romig says investigators are still trying to determine how Jordan Lampus ended up over 2,000 miles away from home.

The 22-year-old, who went missing from Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Feb. 21, was found safe in Seattle, Washington, Thursday morning.

Cheyenne-area law enforcement got involved in the search for Lampus Sunday morning after troopers discovered her van abandoned on the side of Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne.

"The Cheyenne community really pitched in and helped out on this one," said Romig. "So we're pretty pleased with that."

UPDATE:

Jordan Lampus was found in Seattle, Washington, her mother, Tina Lampus, told WPXI-TV (the NBC affiliate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Thursday morning.

Tina says Jordan was taken to a hospital by police, but she's okay. She says Jordan was lost and didn't have her glasses.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A missing Erie, Pennsylvania, woman whose van was found in southeast Wyoming earlier this week has been found safe.

"Jordan Rae Lampus has been located safe," the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted on Facebook Thursday morning.

Local authorities began searching for the missing 22-year-old around 10 a.m. Sunday after troopers discovered her blue 2006 Toyota Sienna parked on the side of Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne.

Calls to the patrol seeking more information were not immediately returned.

