‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Have Been Delayed

Guys, the impossible part is supposed to be a figure of speech.

Nonetheless, it now appears it will be impossible for the next two Mission movies — the seventh and eighth in the long-running Tom Cruise action franchise — to hit their original release dates. With production shut down because of the coronavirus, the films will now come out later than intended. Mission: Impossible 7 was supposed to open on July 23, 2021. Now it’s premiering on November 19, 2021. And Mission 8 will come out on November 4, 2022 instead of August 5, 2022.

They’re not massive delays — Fast & Furious 9 has already been postponed for an entire year — but there’s no guarantee that if the pandemic isn’t resolved soon that these dates will be the final ones. It’s been a particularly rough couple months for Tom Cruise fans. Cruise’s long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was due in theaters this June. Now it’s opening on December 23, 2020. (Hopefully.)

Paramount announced other release date changes today too: Paw Patrol will now open on August 20, 2021, Dungeons and Dragons will debut on May 27, 2022, and Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow World hits theaters on July 23, 2021, the slot previously held by Mission: Impossible 7.

For those keeping score at home, Tom Cruise will now be 60 years old when Mission: Impossible 8 opens in theaters. Remember when Ghost Protocol was supposed to be his last Mission? That was nine years and five movies ago. Time flies, and so does Tom Cruise since he learned how to fly a helicopter for Mission: Impossible — Fallout.