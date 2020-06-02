‘Mission: Impossible 7’ To Resume Filming This September

At long last, Mission: Impossible 7 will resume shooting following its coronavirus hiatus. Production on the newest installment of the Tom Cruise franchise is set to resume in September. The news was shared by first assistant director Tommy Gormley, talking to BBC Radio 4’s Today program. Gormley detailed how close Mission: Impossible 7 was from shooting in Venice back in February, which was at the time an epicenter for Covid-19.

“We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets,” said Gormley. “We are convinced we can do this.” Such confidence is inspiring, considering the Paramount feature is one of the first movies to re-emerge post-lockdown. Yesterday, we learned that James Cameron’s Avatar sequels will start filming again in New Zealand, following the director’s 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be following British Film Commission guidelines as shooting ramps back up. This will prove significant challenges, as Mission: Impossible movies are known for their numerous locations and large-scale action scenes, which require a “giant” crew. However, the team behind Mission: Impossible believes it can be done. “We have to get back to work for every person in the film industry, tens of thousands of us,” said Gormley. “We have to do it safely and protect our colleagues, but it is definitely possible and we’re working flat out to make it happen.”