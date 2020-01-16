MLK Day to Impact Cheyenne Trash Pick Up, Committee Meetings

City of Cheyenne offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Residents scheduled for trash/recycle pick up that day will instead have their bins emptied on Saturday, Jan. 8, and are being asked to have their bins out by 6:30 a.m.

Regularly scheduled city council committee meetings have also been adjusted.

The Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m., and the Public Services Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at noon.

Both meetings will take place in room 104 of the Municipal Building at 2101 O’Neil Avenue.

