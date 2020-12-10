Among the new projects announced this week by Disney during their investor conference, there seemed to be a new emphasis from Disney Animation on series for Disney+ inspired by popular movies in the company library. The animation studio’s presentation included no less than four new series inspired by Disney favorites.

First up was Baymax!, continuing the story from the events of 2014’s Big Hero 6. In the new series, Baymax helps more people throughout San Fransokyo.

Next up is Zootopia+, offering looks at popular supporting characters from the 2016 movie about a city populated by talking animals. Yes, that does include the slow-moving sloths at the DMV. (Did you know the sloth was named Flash? That’s pretty funny.)

Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog gets her own series titled Tiana. The 2009 film is also getting a ride at the Walt Disney Parks in the years ahead, with a planned retheming of Splash Mountain around the franchise. Nobody does synergy quite like Disney.

Finally — and probably the biggest announcement of the bunch — is an animated musical comedy series for Moana, the beloved heroine of her own 2016 movie. It’s not hard to imagine a very successful series about Moana braving into new uncharted waters, possibly with an assist or two from Maui.

Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana will premiere on Disney+ in 2022. Moana will see how far it can go on the streaming service in 2023.