‘Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition’ Needs More Disney Villains

A new 'Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition' has been released as a board game from Hasbro. While the idea behind the game is certainly clever, there seems to be several Disney villains that they're missing.

The new Monopoly game has an intriguing concept. It seems that instead of purchasing properties like in a normal Monopoly game, you have to acquire the villains' loyalty, which is quite the plot twist. It's encouraged that players steal from each other and scheme against one another to outwit the other villains.

There are six villains you can choose from: The Evil Queen, Jafar, Scar, Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil. While other villains faces appear on the board, such as Ursula, Gaston, Yzma, and King Candy, it seems that Disney has left out lots of villains from their evil empire.

It's almost as if they forgot that Disney has acquired Marvel and they could've used any of those supervillains, or what about the fact they own Lucasfilm, which all the Star Wars films fall under. They could've definitely used Thanos or Darth Vader from either of those, which are very much still relevant these days. Sure, they're not your typical Disney villains, but very much definitely still trying to control things in the galaxy.

For example, in this Monopoly game, maybe there could be a 'Chance' card that says something to the effect of, "Oh snap, Thanos has all the Infinity Gems and just made you disappear." Then you'd have to roll doubles with the dice to come back through a portal or something. Maybe one could've been "Kylo Ren saw you look at him funny, so he choked you with the Force," (the dude has a temper), or what about another 'Chance' card that says, "Darth Vader just cut your hand off with his lightsaber and revealed that he's your father. Do not pass GO, do not collect $200."...Okay, now that I've typed that, I see just how dark this game could've gotten for the entire family on game night. Perhaps they made the right decision to leave those guys out of the game.

There are definitely some flaws in my argument, but they still could've capitalized on the opportunity to some extent. Just in a more PG way of doing it. Disney, c'mon man! Figure it out. Maybe they'll make a 'Monopoly: Disney Supervillains Edition" that includes those guys, just not as dark as I made it out to be.