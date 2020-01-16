Montana Snow Plow Driver Goes Viral With Glen Campbell Cover Song

We have already come to terms with the fact that it is winter. And with winter, comes snow. And with snow, comes snow plows. It is one of those state funded things that far too many people take for granted. The drivers of these snowplows are hard working men and women, that are braving the winter storms all hours of the day to make sure you can safely get to and from work. Yet, some people don't seem to respect the plow.

A MDOT snowplow driver, Justin Horak, recently posted a video on YouTube that is going viral all over the country. It is simply a video of Justin, and his amazing singing voice, doing a cover of Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman." His lyrics point out some of the things that snow plow drivers put up with on a daily basis.