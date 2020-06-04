Moose Discovers a Pool, Likes It, Decides to Stay

The weather has decided to warm up and stay that way finally which means many are seeking a pool to cool off in. That includes a moose who discovered a pool and decided to stay awhile.

The Ottawa Sun shared this unique story about a man who was shocked to discover that his backyard pool had been taken over by a moose.

Laughing Squid initially shared the story based off of the video which was shared on Twitter.

According to the Laughing Squid story, this pool-loving moose eventually decided she had enough and headed back into the woods. We should all be so lucky to stumble across a convenient pool stop with temps being what they are.