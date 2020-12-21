More 80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has extended high wind warnings for southeast Wyoming through Monday, Dec. 21.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

High Wind Warnings remain in effect for I-80 through Arlington and along I-25 from Cheyenne northward for tonight through late Monday afternoon. Wind gusts of 70 - 80 mph will be possible in these areas, leading to an increased blow off/blow over risk for light weight and high profile vehicles.



