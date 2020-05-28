More Fans Can Watch Wyoming Legion Baseball Games

Bigger crowds will be permitted to view Legion baseball games around the state starting June 1, but social distancing is still required.

Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball State Chairman Cody Beers released the good news to programs around the state on Wednesday night. This update follows the latest approval by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the State Health Department to ease restrictions on public gatherings at outdoor venues in a press conference on Wednesday.

Teams are now allowed to have up to 250 persons in attendance, in addition to team players, coaches, and umpires. This means fans are now allowed in grandstands, but social distancing measures must still be followed and increased sanitization measures need to be in place.

Beers also added that despite the increase in fan limits, all health recommendations that were part of the Legion Baseball statewide operations plan released earlier in May are still in effect. Click the link below to view those.

Wyoming American Legion Baseball On-Field Operations Plan for Games 5-15-2020

As of June 1, all indoor facilities can open back up for use with proper social distancing to groups of 25 persons or less.

Beers announced a one-year state scholarship program has been launched in cooperation with the Department administration in Cheyenne. Legion Baseball in Wyoming will honor one ‘AA’ and one ‘A’ player with a scholarship at the opening ceremony of both state tournaments. The scholarship requirement includes an application letter of 500 words or less demonstrating need, community involvement, and academic plans, plus a 100-word statement about “Service to Our Country.” The deadline to apply is July 1. To apply, email gowyobeers@gmail.com.

The Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2020. The application is available on the Hall of Fame tab at wyolegionbaseball.com. The deadline for nominations is June 24 and can be emailed to gowyobeers@gmail.com.

The ‘AA’ state tournament is set for Aug. 5-9 in Rock Springs. The ‘A’ state tournament will be in Powell on Aug. 1-5. The ‘B’ state tournament will be in Sheridan and starts on July 20, while the ‘C’ state tournament is in Casper and begins on July 22.