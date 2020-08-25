More Obsessive Playoff Watch

So, a bit of the wind has been taken out of our sails as there have been some complications with what I had dubbed, “Playoff City” for Denver. I mean, it’s awesome these teams are making the playoffs, but, to say the least, it’s been a rough week.

The Avalanche are in a bit of trouble now, being down 2-0 to the Dallas Stars after last nights loss 5-2. I’m not here to make excuses, but we know there is no way they’re putting up 5 goals a game if Goalie Philipp Grubauer and Erik Johnson out indefinitely. Let’s hope for some magic tomorrow at 8:30 for Game 3.

The Nuggets have had some struggles as well, with injuries plaguing them like their hockey counterparts. They are now down 3-1 to Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz and could face elimination at 4:30 if they’re not able to bounce back.

The good news/bad news for the Rockies is, they’re just under .500 with a 13-14 record and an entire month to overperform in the West. They also need Tatis Jr. to stop hammering homeruns to the moon. But, fortunately, the Rockies are a pretty good team and should be able to snag one of the 4 wildcards as long as they can keep their head above water. We’ll take that one game win streak!

Now, let’s continue to yell at the tv, probably drink a beverage and eat wings, because we love sports!