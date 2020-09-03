More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported at UW

After the University of Wyoming had initiated a five-day pause to their return plan, three more students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two additional cases were diagnosed on Wednesday night after the pause was announced.

This brings the total positive cases from the last three days to 18.

As of noon today (Thursday) there are 30 active cases of COVID-19 among the students: four students on campus, 22 students living off-campus, and four employees.