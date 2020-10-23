More Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported In LSCD#1

A total of 15 more students and staff members in Laramie County School Disitrict#1 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the district.

The district was notified of the positive tests by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department [CLCHD] between Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Oct. 22.

According to the release, on Tuesday, CLCHD notified the district of a total of ten positive tests. Among those who tested positive for the virus were two Central High School students, two students at East High School, one McCormick Junior High School student, one student each from Jessup and Freedom Elementary schools, one staff member each at both Central and East High Schools, and a staff member at Rossman Elementary School.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the district was notified of positive COVID-19 test results for one staff member who works at Triumph High School and Saddle Ridge Elementary schools, another staff member who works at Alta Vista Elementary School, and a staff member at South High School. The district was notified of two more positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday, Oct. 22. Those test results were for a staff member at Fairview Elementary School and a South High School student.

The CLCHD is in the process of contact tracing to find out who may have been in contact with the infected people. The district is also urging students, parents, and staff to wear face coverings.