More Than $1.3K in Tools Stolen From Trailer in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a trailer in the 9000 block of Campstool Road.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says $1,325 worth of tools were stolen from a white American Hauler trailer between June 2-4.

Warner says the following items were stolen:

Milwaukee ½” Impact Gun

½” Socket Set

Napa Floor Jack

Speed Air Air Compressor

Milton Air Gauges

Milton Air Chucks

4 Tow Straps

Baker Hughes Dropout Product

Western Motor

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

​​