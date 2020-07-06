More Than $1.3K in Tools Stolen From Trailer in Laramie County

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a trailer in the 9000 block of Campstool Road.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says $1,325 worth of tools were stolen from a white American Hauler trailer between June 2-4.

Warner says the following items were stolen:

  • Milwaukee ½” Impact Gun
  • ½” Socket Set
  • Napa Floor Jack
  • Speed Air Air Compressor
  • Milton Air Gauges
  • Milton Air Chucks
  • 4 Tow Straps
  • Baker Hughes Dropout Product
  • Western Motor

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

​​

Filed Under: Crime, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, tool theft
Categories: Cheyenne News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top