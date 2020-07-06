More Than $1.3K in Tools Stolen From Trailer in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a trailer in the 9000 block of Campstool Road.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says $1,325 worth of tools were stolen from a white American Hauler trailer between June 2-4.
Warner says the following items were stolen:
- Milwaukee ½” Impact Gun
- ½” Socket Set
- Napa Floor Jack
- Speed Air Air Compressor
- Milton Air Gauges
- Milton Air Chucks
- 4 Tow Straps
- Baker Hughes Dropout Product
- Western Motor
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.