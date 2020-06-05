More Than $19K in Items Stolen From South Cheyenne Storage Unit

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a storage unit in the 200 block of E. Prosser Road.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred sometime between March 20-23.

"Brown tool boxes with tools and outdoor equipment were among the items stolen," said Warner. "The items were valued at more than $19,000."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

