Thousands of Wyoming Residents Reporting Power Outages

Thousands of residents throughout the Cowboy State are reporting power outages as a winter storm moves through the area.

More than 1,800 Mills-area residents along with 310 central Casper residents are without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Additionally, more than 3,700 Green River residents are without power.

That's according to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map.

In most cases, it's not known when power will be restored.

The outages come as Wyoming's still-green trees are laden with snow from a winter storm that's moving through the state.