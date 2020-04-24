More Than $4,500 in Items Stolen From South Cheyenne Storage Unit

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a storage unit in the 1900 block of Avenue C.

Capt. Don Hollingshead says the burglary occurred sometime between March 15 and April 8.

"Numerous items were taken to include an Old Milwaukee paint sprayer and a Clark carpet cleaner," said Hollingshead. "The items were valued at more than $4,500."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

