More Than 8,600 Ballots Have Already Been Cast in Laramie County

In the first two weeks of early and absentee voting, more than 8,600 Laramie County voters have already cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.

County Clerk Debra Lee says 3,119 have voted in person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex since the start of early voting on Sept. 18.

Lee's office has also mailed out a record 13,291 absentee ballots, 5,495 of which have been returned.

"We’ve received a staggering number of ballots ... in the mail and in our drop box," said Lee. "Voters have really gotten the message to return their ballots as soon as possible."

During the period of early voting, Laramie County has seen 1,247 new registrations, bringing the total number of registered voters to 39,711.

For information on how to request or return an absentee ballot or vote early, visit elections.laramiecountyclerk.com or call the Elections Office at (307) 633-4242.