Somehow, Here Are 15 More Trailers With Sad Covers of Pop Songs

Five years ago, I made a list of movie trailers featuring sad covers of pop songs. In 2015, these trailers seemed to be everywhere. I documented 15 of the most notable examples — starting with The Social Network, the influential ad that launched this structure — and figured that was the end of it.

Today, I bring you the third sequel to that list. A professor once told me that two instances of something could be a coincidence, but three is a trend worth observing and considering. At this point, the use of sad pop covers in trailers has gone on so long that my observing the trend is in and of itself a trend.

I previously updated my initial list in 2016 and 2018. In 2020, the use of sad pop songs in commercials shows no signs of abating — and it’s spread from movie trailers to advertisements for all kinds of things. The practice has become so ubiquitous that The New Yorker considered its history and impact in a recent article. Here are 15 more recent examples — and I didn’t even include the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer featuring “Hallelujah,” because that’s not a cover. (The theatrical trailer for Justice League featuring “Heroes” did appear one of our previous lists.)