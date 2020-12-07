More Warm Weather This Week Before Snow Returns to Cheyenne

If you like your Decembers dry and warm, you'll enjoy the beginning of this week in southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service says that the Cheyenne area can expect sun and high temperatures in the 60s.

Then the weekend looks to remind us that we are indeed on the cusp of a Wyoming winter. A cold front is forecast to move through the area on Thursday dropping daytime temperatures into the 30s.

Then Friday into Saturday the wind returns and the possibility of snow on the Captial City gets real. It's a little too early to tell if it'll be a dusting or a big deal. So, keep an eye on the forecast as we approach Friday.

But, the good news is that after a couple of days of a Wyoming winter wonderland, the warm and dry weather might make a slow return starting Sunday.

