Among the 30 songs on Morgan Wallen's new sophomore album, Dangerous, is one featuring a complete 10-digit phone number. Naturally, we called it.

In "865," Wallen is drunk-dialing an ex, emboldened by plenty of Jack Daniel's. "This bottle tastes like 865-409-1021," he sings, reciting those digits in the way you do when you memorized them long ago, well before you had a cellphone contacts list always at your fingertips.

"Yeah, one last time, don't think twice / Girl, just pick it up and come over / Give the bedroom door a little closure," Walling continues in the chorus. "I know I told you I wouldn't call, and I tried / But this bottle tastes like 865-409-1021 / This bottle tastes like 865-409-1021."

"865" is the area code for Knoxville, Tenn., and the surrounding counties of Anderson, Blount, Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Roane, Sevier and Union, per a quick Google search. Wallen is from the East Tennessee town of Sneedville, which sits in Hancock County, itself located just to the northeast of the 865 county group.

A reverse phone number lookup on WhitePages.com reports that 865-409-1021 is linked to a mobile phone, but the rest of the information is part of the directory's premium package, and, hey, we aren't made of money! Besides, it was even easier to dial the number, and ...

"Welcome to U.S. TelePunch. Let's get started by entering your four-digit company code."

The automated service picked up after only one ring, but Wallen's lyrics don't include a four-digit code, so our journey ended there. Per its website, U.S. TelePunch offers businesses a way to connect their remote employees to time clocks, company benefit details and more via phone.

If you're thinking there's more to this mystery — perhaps the phone number used to belong to someone important to Wallen? — the singer himself has said a bit to perhaps refute that theory. John Byron and Blake Pendergrass co-wrote "865," which Wallen says originally came to him as a song titled "919," the area code for Raleigh, N.C.

Clearly, Wallen changed the area code when he cut it, though it's unclear if he changed the rest of the phone number, too. For what it's worth, dialing 919-409-1021 leads to a busy signal.

"865 is the area code that I use, and if I hear those three digits, it takes me back to place or time," Wallen explains (quote via Whiskey Riff). "It just makes me think of home. I thought it was a unique in the way that they used it."

"And also," he adds, "whoever’s number that is, I am extremely sorry.”