Morgan Wallen turned to social media to apologize for his arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges on Sunday afternoon (May 24), and he thanked the arresting officers for their professional behavior.

Nashville police arrested the 27-year-old "More Than My Hometown" singer around 11PM after observing security kick him out of Kid Rock's honky tonk in downtown Nashville. Security escorted him out after he began kicking glass items inside the bar and music venue, and officers say the singer had a strong smell of alcohol and posed a danger to himself and the public. They arrested him for "being intoxicated in public, unable to take care of himself, and the reasonable likelihood the offense would continue," according to Nashville's WKRN News 2.

"Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air," Wallen writes on Twitter. "I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

"Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," he adds. "Love y’all."

Wallen's bond was set at $500 for the two charges. According to Nashville's Fox 17 News, he made bond at 1:47AM on Sunday morning.

Wallen first came to the national spotlight when he competed on The Voice in 2014. He's scored a string of No. 1 hits beginning in 2017 with his collaboration on "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line, and continuing with "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You." "More Than My Hometown" is his latest single.