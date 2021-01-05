36 Most Anticipated Country Albums of 2021

In 2021, we'll get to see how country music's best artists have spent their time in quarantine. This list of 36 highly-anticipated country albums includes projects from superstars like Eric Church and Carrie Underwood, and relative newcomers like Midland and Willie Jones.

Is your favorite artist planning on releasing a new album this year? The first batch of country albums listed below includes albums with firm release dates. We know Morgan Wallen has something big coming on Jan. 8 (30 songs!). We know Loretta Lynn won't let us down on March 19, and we know Underwood and Tim McGraw have separate projects in the pipeline for spring.

After that, the details get softer, but anticipation is growing for projects teased by Scotty McCreery, Jason Aldean and Kane Brown. Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts says he may release two albums in 2021.

Several artists pushed albums back a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic and being unable to tour in support of said albums. Canceled and postponed tours for 2021 are starting to stack up, as well, so we suspect even more fluidity on the country music calendar. For now, here are 36 albums that are safe to be excited about this year.