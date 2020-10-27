Most Laramie County Clerk Offices To Close On Election Day

All Laramie County Clerk Offices except for Real Estate and Recording will close on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the General Election, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.

She says the closures are to allow staff to manage and assist at vote centers on election day. But Lee says the Elections Office will still respond to voter questions, and the Clerk's Office will still receive absentee ballots until 7 p.m. on election day. Voters are being encouraged to use the official ballot drop box located outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex until 7 p.m. On election day.

Absentee ballots received after 7 p.m. will not be counted. Normal business hours will resume at the County Clerk's Office on Wed., Nov. 4th.