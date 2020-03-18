Most Laramie County Offices To Be Closed To Walk-In Traffic

While the Laramie County Courthouse and the courts it houses will remain open, most county offices will be closed to ''walk-in" traffic over the next few weeks.

That's according to a Wednesday release from Laramie County officials.

According to the release, county agencies will have posted at the courthouse as well as on the Laramie County website and Facebook page methods for doing business via email, phone or mail.

Many of the offices will also allow people to make appointments if that is needed. But appointments will be severely limited. Social distancing will be expected, and crowds of more than 10 people will not be allowed.

Below are the phone numbers for county agencies in the courthouse:

People may also call each department directly:

County Assessor: 307-633-4307

County Clerk: 307-633-4264

County Commissioners: 307-633-4260

County Coroner: 307-637-8000

County District Court Clerk: 307-633-4270

County Sheriff: 307-633-4700

County Treasurer: Motor Vehicle-307-633-4232

Property Tax-307-633-4225