Most Popular Baby Names From the Past 100 Years

A name can be a crucial building block for one’s identity. Whether a child is named in honor of a grandparent, a fictional character, or just because a chosen moniker sounds pretty, that choice will likely remain with the person for the rest of their life. But did you know that names can also impact level of success and likelihood of getting a job? There have also been cases where judges have had to legally intervene and prevent attempted name changes on the grounds of abuse, confusion, or simply being too bizarre (sorry, 1069). Names, it is clear, have power.