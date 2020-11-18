Motorcyclist in Serious but Stable Condition After Cheyenne Crash
Police say a motorcyclist is in serious but stable condition at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center following a crash in central Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon.
Officer David Inman says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Seymour Avenue.
Inman says a van was eastbound on E. Lincolnway and failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle while making a left-hand turn onto Seymour.
Since it's still an open case, Inman couldn't identify the parties involved.
He says charges are pending at this time.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app