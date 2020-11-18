Motorcyclist in Serious but Stable Condition After Cheyenne Crash

Police say a motorcyclist is in serious but stable condition at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center following a crash in central Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon.

Officer David Inman says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Seymour Avenue.

Inman says a van was eastbound on E. Lincolnway and failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle while making a left-hand turn onto Seymour.

Since it's still an open case, Inman couldn't identify the parties involved.

He says charges are pending at this time.