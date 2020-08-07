Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-90 in Northeast Wyoming

A 58-year-old Phoenix, Arizona man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Wyoming's Crook County.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 6.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Aaron Hall was headed east on Interstate 90 when he lost control of his motorcycle near milepost 183, about five miles southwest of Sundance.

Hall was wearing a helmet, but died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.

A possible medical condition is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

