Motorcyclist Killed in Halloween Crash North of Laramie

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead following a Halloween crash north of Laramie.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near milepost 6 on Roger Canyon Road.

The patrol says 39-year-old California resident Derick Russell was riding north when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and flipped his bike multiple times.

Russell was wearing a helmet and protective gear, but died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.