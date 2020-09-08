Mountain Dew is Coming Out With a New Flavor for the Holidays

There are times when food and beverage marketing masterminds release limited time products that are right in the time for the season and/or holidays and it magically works out. We're not so sure this is one of those times.

Just in time for the holidays of 2020, Mountain Dew is releasing 'Mountain Dew Snap'd'. The name of it sounds like a super-infused new energy drink from the soft drink beverage. However, it seems that instead it is Gingerbread flavored. Because who hasn't drank Mountain Dew and thought to themselves, "You know what would make this better? If it was Gingerbread flavored," (no one's thought that).

According to Delish, the new flavored beverage will taste like a combination of ginger, cloves, and cinnamon. Unfortunately, the appearance of the drink looks like a particular bodily fluid. The slogan that appears on the new product also says 'Nice to Be Naughty', which also sounds like a phrase I would assume you might find in the personals on Craigslist. Also, remember when we said it's coming out for the holidays? It is...for the holidays of 2021. Perhaps it's one atrocity that we'll actually be able to keep out of 2020.

That being said, I don't habitually drink soda. If I were to, I would drink originally flavored Mountain Dew. It's tasty. This new Gingerbread flavored drink seems like it would be the opposite of that. But who knows, I could be wrong and it'll be shockingly delicious. And what do I know? I don't like pumpkin spice flavored stuff and almost everyone wishes that stuff was available in drinking fountains (maybe not in a pandemic). So whenever it's time for Mountain Dew Snap'd to make its debut, be sure to get your fill of all the Gingerbread flavored Mountain Dew you can handle. (Even that last sentence felt wrong to type.)