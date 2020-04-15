Mountain Lion Strolls By Estes Park Hospital

A photo taken last night and sent to Estes Park News, Inc. shows a mountain lion nearly heading into the entrance of the emergency room at Estes Park Hospital.

Since the heightened precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic have been enacted, more wildlife has been spotted all over Colorado.

Numerous reports of mountain lions have been attributed to the lack of people in some areas.

Can you imagine walking out of that door and seeing that big cat? I know that I would have had to be admitted to the hospital for the night from screaming, passing out and probably hitting my head on the concrete after witnessing a mountain lion so close to me.

Source: Estes Park News, Inc. Facebook 

