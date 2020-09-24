Mountain West Approves 8-Game Schedule for Wyoming

The University of Wyoming Cowboys will be playing football after all in 2020. The Mountain West Conference has agreed to let teams play an 8-game schedule.

UW fans can rejoice after it was announced that the Mountain West Conference will be playing football in 2020. The conference had initially postponed play for the season due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the conference has been approved for the season to begin the week of October 24th. State and local health officials will get a final say on the season and whether fans can attend games, according to ESPN.

State and local restrictions in California have recently let up, and this helped the PAC-12 Conference to approve a 7-game schedule before the Mountain West followed suit. Now that those conferences have approved season for next year, 115 of 130 FBS teams are playing in 2020 with an approval of the MAC Conference still currently pending. This, according to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network.

Football is back in Wyoming and we couldn’t be more excited for the week of October 24th to get here sooner!