Mountain West Conference Adjusts Fall Sports Schedule

The Mountain West Conference announced their plan for fall athletics due to the pandemic. Fall sports now will start no earlier than September 26th and in football, teams will play 8 conference games with the option to play 2 non-conference games. So the Wyoming Cowboys already has lost the Utah game after the Pac 12 said they will have conference play only. So if they elect to play 2 non-conference games, they’ll have to scratch one more. Weber State and Ball State are still awaiting word on what their leagues are going to do while Lousiana- Lafayette can go ahead and play. UW was scheduled to play Weber State in Laramie on September 5th then at Louisiana on the 12th and at Ball State on the 26th.

In addition to that, the Mountain West does want a conference championship football game on either December 5th 12th, of the 19th. There are several sports that will not play at all in the fall in the Mountain West; tennis, golf, swimming and diving, baseball, softball, and indoor track. Women’s soccer and volleyball will play a conference season only.

