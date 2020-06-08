Mowgly The Dog, Rescued From Cliff Above Creek in Colorado

A yellow lab named Mowgly went camping with some of her owner's friends on June 2, near the Coulson Gulch Trailhead, which is located next to Johnny Park in northwest Boulder County.

Mowgly went exploring on her own soon after arriving to her campsite, according to a press release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. For three days, Mowgly's owners and many of their friends searched for her until she was spotted, stranded, on a cliff above a creek.

Around 10 a.m. on June 5, Mowgly was found lying near a large tree by the North Saint Vrain Creek on a small patch of land, surrounded by cliffs and rocks. It is believed Mowgly had been there since Tuesday.

Two rescue swimmers located a suitable location to cross the creek, swam across once the water was safe enough, and then hiked to Mowgly's location. She was placed in a dog rescue harness, attached to Tyrolean rope and ferried over the the creek.

Mowgly was uninjured and reunited with her family, thanks to the diligent teamwork of the search party and rescue teams.