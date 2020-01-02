UPDATE: As of 8:15 a.m., Interstate 80 across Wyoming was open to travel, according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website.

As of 4:30 am Thursday, much of Interstate 80 across Wyoming remained closed in one or both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

According to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, I-80 westbound was closed from Cheyenne to Laramie. I-80 was closed in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. The eastbound lane of I-80 was then closed from Evanston to Rawlins due to rolling closures.

According to the website, the closures were expected to remain in effect until at least 9:30 am on Thursday, with some possibly in place until early Thursday afternoon. You can access the Wyoming Road and Travel website here.