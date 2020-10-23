Mullen Fire 81 Percent Contained As Of Friday Morning

The Mullen Fire, burning in Medicine Bow National Forest about 40 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming, is reported to be 81% contained Friday morning. Firefighters are monitoring the situation and working on, "mopping-up, removing equipment and repairing damage."

The fire was at 176,878 acres late Thursday, with nearly 600 personnel working the fire. Officials say that, "[b]ecause of the current cooling trend, fire behavior is expected to decrease for the next few days."

A weather system is expected to bring several inches of snow and cold to much of Wyoming this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the southern Snowy Range area is still under a National Forest area closure. The US Forest Service asks that people driving in the area stay on the road and not enter the forest.

For the most current evacuation and closure information, check the Albany County Sheriff Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Albany-County-Sheriffs-Office-618424944997540/

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say that if you have any information, call the Call Laramie Ranger District's anonymous tip line: (307) 745-2392

