Mullen Fire Information Facebook page

UPDATE 8 a.m. Monday: The Mullen Fire has now consumed 151,700 acres and is still rated at 14 percent containment, according to new information on the Mullen Fire Information Page.

Original article: As of late Sunday evening, the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest had consumed over 147,000 acres and was at 14 percent containment.

That's according to a post on the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page. The post also said that at last report, 1,104 firefighters were battling the blaze. Firefighters on Sunday burned off areas in the Savage Run Wilderness, as well as the Keystone and Sawmill Park areas, to reduce the fuel available to the Mullen Fire.

The Mullen Fire began on Sept. 17. Investigators have said they believe the fire to be human-caused.

Attempts to battle the fire have been made more difficult by dry, breezy weather and an overabundance of dead trees in the area.