Mullen Fire Closes Highways and Prompts More Evacuations Saturday

The Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest has caused the closure of some highways and forced the evacuation of more areas of Albany County, Wyoming.

Wyoming Highway 11 between the Wyoming 130 interchange and the town of Albany, Wyoming is closed, as is Wyoming 230 between the Colorado state line and Woods Landing. Wyoming 10 near Jelm (between WYO 230 near Woods Landing and the CO state line) is closed too.



Albany County Sheriff's Office announced the immediately mandatory evacuation of the Wyoming Highway 10 corridor to the Colorado border and areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and North of Highway 230.

The Wold, Beehive, Graham, Mountain Home, and adjacent areas are also under an evacuation order.

"Powerful and gusty west winds caused extreme fire behavior through the night. This morning, the fire front is approximately one mile north of Fox Park, extending east to just south of Lake Owen. The subdivisions of Keystone and Lake Creek were impacted by the fire. Firefighters were able to access areas after the flaming front passed and continued to perform structure protection actions. Albany County officials worked closely with firefighters to evacuate several communities. Residents near the fire area should remain alert to rapidly changing conditions. Damage assessment information is not yet available," - US Forest Service



Mandatory Evacuations As of 2:30 PM Saturday, September 26.

Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and North of HWY-230

Foxborough community

Fox Park to Albany South through the valley to Fox Creek Road, including areas west of Hwy 11.

Middle Fork Canyon

Woods Landing Corridor

Lake Creek community

Rambler community

Rob Roy community

Keystone communities: Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore's Gulch, and 507C cabin grouping

Pre-Evacuation Notice

Properties in the Forest closure

Private land along Fox Creek Road

Albany and Centennial, extending northwest along Highway 130

All areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

