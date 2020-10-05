Mullen Fire Continues to Fuel Poor Air Quality Across SE Wyoming

Most of southeast Wyoming is under an Air Quality Alert until noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

Smoke from the nearby Mullen Wildfire continues to degrade our air quality across southeast Wyoming. Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, The National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne has issued an Air Quality Alert through 12 PM MDT Tuesday. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

