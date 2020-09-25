Mullen Fire Grows Friday, Prompting More Evacuations
The Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest in Albany County, Wyoming grew to nearly 30,000 acres Friday evening (September 25). With the expanding fire area, more evacuations have been ordered by the Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Evacuations have been ordered for Fox Park to Albany South and the Foxborough area Friday Night. A Pre-Evacuation Notice has been issued for the of the Woods Landing Corridor.
