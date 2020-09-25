Mullen Fire in Southeast Wyoming Grows to 56 Square Miles

The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest southwest of Laramie grew by more than 16.5 square miles on Friday and is still 2% contained.

Friday morning, the fire covered about 25,250 acres, or 39 square miles, according to InciWeb.

But Friday afternoon, the area was under a red flag warning with strong west/southwest winds that transitioned westerly today with gusts to 40 mph, according to InciWeb, a website reporting multiple agencies.

As of Friday night, the fire covered an area of 35,810 acres, or nearly 56 square miles.

Winds were expected to continue overnight with poor humidity recovery into Saturday.

IndiWeb predicts very strong winds from the west/northwest with gusts up to 50 mph possible on Saturday, with increased cloud cover with slightly cooler temperatures and moderated humidity.

From Sunday through Tuesday, a strong cold front is forecast that will bring much colder (seasonable) air and shift strong winds to the northwest, and much higher humidity expected with snow showers.

The fire was first reported on Sept. 17, and now has 426 personnel on the scene.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has determined it was human-caused and is asking for the public's help to identify anyone who may have been in the area of origin.

Friday night, the Albany County Sheriff's Office announced a mandatory evacuation, effective immediately, for the Fox Creek Road area and Woods Landing area. people should gather pets and belongings and get out.

The Sheriff's Office will have deputies on scene. If you need housing, please contact the Red Cross at (970)-440-7499. If you need assistance with evacuation, please contact Albany County Emergency Management Agency at (307) 721-1815.

The following areas also are under mandatory evacuation orders:

Lake Creek community.

Rambler community.

Rob Roy community.

Keystone communities: Keystone proper, Langford/Ricker, Moore's Gulch and 507C cabin grouping.

These areas are under pre-evacuation notices:

Private land along Fox Creek Road.

Communities of Albany and Centennial, extending northwest along Wyoming Highway 130.

All areas west of Highway 11.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casper's Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views