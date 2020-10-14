Mullen Fire Now 34 Percent Contained, But Windy Weather A Concern

The latest update on the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest shows the blaze at 34 percent containment as of Tuesday evening [Oct. 11].

That's according to the Mullen Fire Information Inciweb website, which also lists the fire as having burned 176,371 acres.

The website also outlined the objectives for today for firefighters:

''Resources will patrol, monitor, and mop-up as is safe during the wind event. The construction and shoring up of indirect, alternate, and contingency fireline in order to protect the Centennial community will continue. Incident wide point protections for all structures and other values at risk by specifically designated Structure Protection Groups will continue. Further assessment of previous suppression activities and repair of said activities. Coordinate with cooperating law enforcement agencies and utility groups in assessment of lifting evacuations by taking strategic approach to re-entry based on a set of criteria."

But windy weather is posing some challenges for firefighters, according to the website:

''A High Wind Warning is in effect for Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 75 mph will be possible through most of the day bringing dangerous conditions for civilians and firefighters including high profile vehicles along local roadways. Temperatures will be near normal with humidity falling below 30 percent. A few snow showers will move through the mountains. A cold front will cross the region this evening which will cause the winds to decrease but bring cooler temperatures. Thursday will still be breezy but cooler with high humidity. Winds will decrease for Friday and Saturday before another front moves through the region bringing more shower activity.''

Meanwhile, Jon Wallace, Operations Section Chief for the #mullenfire_WY offered this Wednesday morning update on the Mullen Fire Facebook page: