Mullen Fire Now At 170,996 Acres, Still 14 Percent Contained

The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest was at 179,996 acres and was still only 14 percent contained, according to a Thursday morning post on the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page.

The following statement was posted on the page:

Good morning from the #mullenfire_wy An infrared flight near midnight determined the fire to be currently at 170, 996 acres. There are 1,079 firefighters assigned to the fire. A morning operations briefing from Operations Section Chief John Wallace will be posted here shortly

Here is that morning operations briefing:

The fire started on Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness area. It has since spread south into Colorado.

