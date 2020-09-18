Mullen Fire Prompts Closures in Medicine Bow National Forrest

The Mullen Fire is a new and growing wildfire in the Medicine Bow National Forrest about 50 miles west of Laramie, WY. The Fire was discovered Thursday (September 17) and grew to nearly 700 acres by late Friday.

"EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: #MullenFire_WY has prompted an area closure, including Savage Run Wilderness, Rob Roy Reservoir, and multiple trails and roads. Please stay out of the area." - Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland officials.

Because of the nature of the fire and the expectation that dry and windy conditions will continue for Wyoming through the weekend, officials have closed several public areas near the fire and ask that people stay out of the area.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE ORDER HERE